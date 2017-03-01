Attorney General Morrisey Issues Statement Following Attendance at WOTUS Executive Order Signing Ceremony

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey expressed appreciation for President Donald Trump’s invitation to attend Tuesday’s signing of an executive order undoing the Waters of the United States Rule.





Attorney General Morrisey helped lead a coalition of 31 states and state agencies in challenging the regulation and winning a stay to block its enforcement. He provided this expanded statement after attending the White House ceremony.



“It was an honor to stand alongside President Trump and represent West Virginia on this victorious day for our state and nation.



“The President’s action punctuates more than a year of hard work by my office and our broad, bipartisan coalition. My office helped lead at every stage. We spent numerous hours drafting arguments, rulemaking comments and legal briefs used to challenge the regulation in court.



“These efforts yielded a nationwide stay in October 2015, a crucial victory that when coupled with President Trump’s action, ensured that homeowners, farmers and a host of other property owners never realized the dire consequences of this burdensome and unlawful rule.



“It would have forced homeowners, farmers and other entities to navigate a complex federal bureaucracy and obtain costly permits in order to perform everyday tasks like digging ditches and building fences.”



Read the Attorney General’s press release celebrating Tuesday’s victory at



