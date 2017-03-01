Gender Norms Shattered In New MAC Exhibition

Monongalia Arts Center (MAC) will unveil Rebel Rebel this Friday, March 3. The Artist Collective, Retrotique and Alien Gold are returning to MAC this March with additional sponsorship courtesy of Arts Monongahela. Rebel Rebel not only showcases ambiguity, fluctuation and non-conformity; it attempts to decimate socially-constructed gender norms altogether.

The organizations have collaborated in the past, debuting exhibitions at MAC that were inspired by David Bowie, Prince and the occult. The Artist Collective is spearheading a new movement in North Central West Virginia arts, pushing boundaries further and further with each new exhibition. The opening receptions for their exhibitions have included some of the best attendance the arts center has ever seen, according to one MAC employee.

John Michael Barone, the leader of the Artist Collective, when asked about this new movement, responded: “the ACWV strives to promote unity among artists and give a platform for free speech and expression in a non-competitive light but still create a challenging environment to keep the shows fresh and exciting. We abolish the idea that galleries and artists need to compete with one and other. If we don’t work together we all lose. We find the best exhibitions make the artists question their understandings of subjects that seem familiar, as this tends to make the viewers really absorb the message of the artwork and think critically.”

Barone cited Bowie, Warhol, Rocky Horror, Grace Jones and the Beat Poets as influences on the artwork and concept for this show, which celebrates some of the nuanced pioneers of gender nonconformity in pop culture, as well as humor and bold statements to challenge viewers’ underlying prejudices. MAC and the Artist Collective invite all to attend the opening reception with no admission on March 3, starting at 6 pm.

The opening will feature New Wave and Funk music. Two gallery openings will occur Friday, including the eye-opening, environmentally-conscious Inside Looking Out downstairs in the Benedum Gallery; and Rebel Rebel, upstairs in the Davis Gallery. Both will be available to the public through April 1. MAC is located at 107 High Street, Morgantown, WV. Inquiries should be directed to info@monartscenter.com or 304-292-3325.