Marshall Rec Center to hold indoor triathlon Saturday

What’s a little fun competition? The Marshall Recreation Center is motivating fitness and inviting everyone to enter its Indoor Triathlon beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 4.

“We love to put on a small scale triathlon in Huntington, and an Indoor Triathlon fits the bill,” said Race Director Stephanie Bryant. “The Recreation Center has a great building to put on an event like this.”

Entrants can tackle the triathlon alone or sign up with a team for the Corporate Cup. Participants will swim 300 yards, equivalent to 12 pool-lengths, and then bike 8 miles on a spinning bike before running 2 miles on a treadmill. Everyone will have 5 minutes to change after they swim.

All of the events will be timed. There will be awards for the overall male and female, and the top competitors in each age group. Age groups are 16-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, and 60+. There will be an award presented to the best overall male and female, first-place male and female in each age division, and the Corporate Cup for the top team.

Children are encouraged to attend the Indoor Triathlon. Children’s age groups are 1-10 and 11-15. Children will swim 150 yards, equivalent to 6 pool-lengths, bike 4 miles on a spinning bike and run one mile, equivalent to 7 laps on the track. Children must be 4 feet and 2 inches tall to ride the bike. Children can use floatation devices like kickboards and life vests in the pool, but fins and paddles are prohibited.

Registration is $20 in advance, $40 the morning of the race, and $50 per corporate team of two or three.

Proceeds benefit the family of Dr. Jeff Kovatch, a Marshall University faculty member, who passed away late last year.

Participants may register online at www.tristateracer.com or visit the Rec Center Welcome Desk for registration forms. Cash or checks only will be accepted for payment. Please make checks payable to MU Fitness Club. Participants must sign consent forms at packet pick-up the day before the race (Friday, March 3) between 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., or before the race beginning at 8 a.m.

For more information contact: Michele Muth by e-mail at pallante1@marshall.edu or by phone at 304-696-2943.