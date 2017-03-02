Council Examines Huntington Police Budget Saturday

 Thursday, March 2, 2017

Huntington City Council will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 4, to review the budgets for Planning and Development, City Attorney's Office, Municipal Court and the Police Department.

All of the budget meetings are televised live on Comcast channel 24 and can be streamed live online by visiting http://www.cityofhuntington.com/city-govern…/public-meetings.

