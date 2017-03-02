Educator Expo to take place at Marshall University March 8

Marshall University Career Services will hold its annual Educator Expo Wednesday, March 8, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Room BE-5 on the lower level of the Memorial Student Center on Marshall’s Huntington campus. Thirty-six school systems from nine states will be represented and will be seeking teachers in various disciplines.

Debby Stoler, assistant director for development and outreach in Career Services, said this presents an opportunity for education students and graduates to network with many recruiters in a centralized place.

“We are pleased to offer this event for our education students each year,” Stoler said. “The recruiters who attend are always so pleased with the students and the quality of teacher candidates that Marshall produces.”

Stoler also said that students in other colleges at Marshall who want to consider a career in teaching are encouraged to attend and talk with recruiters.

“School systems are always seeking math, science and foreign language specialists; speech pathologists, school counselors, nurses and wellness employees. This presents opportunities for students in Liberal Arts and Health Professions to network and gather information about a career within the education arena that they may have not considered,” said Stoler.

Students are encouraged to dress professionally and bring several copies of their resumes to this event.