Most read
- UPDATED: Sound Improved; Huntington's Cutbacks Lead to Retiree's Suicide
- FROM TENNESSEE: Sometimes City Employee Comment to Press Policies Violate First Amendment; Restraint on Press
- Council Examines Huntington Police Budget Saturday
- CIA Cables Document Agency’s Torture of Abu Zubaydah
- U.S. Attorney Carol Casto announces forfeiture of over $1 million in structured funds from First National Bank of Williamson
- Shelly’s World: Another Modest Proposal
- Marshall Rec Center to hold indoor triathlon Saturday
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Batman and Batgirl Visit Marquee Pullman with friends for "Lego Batman" debut
- Marshall Orchestra to present diversity-themed family concert
Educator Expo to take place at Marshall University March 8
Debby Stoler, assistant director for development and outreach in Career Services, said this presents an opportunity for education students and graduates to network with many recruiters in a centralized place.
“We are pleased to offer this event for our education students each year,” Stoler said. “The recruiters who attend are always so pleased with the students and the quality of teacher candidates that Marshall produces.”
Stoler also said that students in other colleges at Marshall who want to consider a career in teaching are encouraged to attend and talk with recruiters.
“School systems are always seeking math, science and foreign language specialists; speech pathologists, school counselors, nurses and wellness employees. This presents opportunities for students in Liberal Arts and Health Professions to network and gather information about a career within the education arena that they may have not considered,” said Stoler.
Students are encouraged to dress professionally and bring several copies of their resumes to this event.For more information or questions, contact Marshall University Career Services 304-696-2370 or career-services@marshall.edu