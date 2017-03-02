Talented Fifth Grade Innovators Meet with Huntinton Mayor Williams

The City of Huntington had the pleasure of hosting the Appalachiavators and their teacher, Meghan Salter, at City Hall and at the Huntington Police Department. The Appalachiavators - or Appalachian Innovators - are a group of gifted 5th grade students from different public schools in eastern Cabell County (Village of Barboursville, Martha, Nichols and Ona and Milton) who are showing the world that innovation and ingenuity are alive and well in our region. Among many of their projects, they have learned how to fly drones and have also explored how they can make them more efficient.

The students discussed their projects with Mayor Williams, talked about Huntington's chances of winning the America's Best Communities competition and learned how they can pursue a career in public administration. The students also learned about the structure of city government, the services it provides and participated in a mock City Council meeting in which the students debated the merits of building a water park in Huntington.

Their tour also included a visit to the Huntington Police Department and a meeting with Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli to discuss what it takes to be a police officer.

The students returned to school and sent us a drawing of the America's Best Communities grand prize trophy with Huntington's name on it!

Thanks again to Ms. Salter and this wonderful group of kids: Abdulla Aljoudi, Ellis Ciccolella, Joshua Hardesty, Emma Shields, Patty Robertson, Grace Napier, Luke Huh, Aiden Shope, Cade Ball, Thomas Wait and Katherine Powers. #abc8 #MakeNoLittlePlans #appilachiavators