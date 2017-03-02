Most read
- UPDATED: Sound Improved; Huntington's Cutbacks Lead to Retiree's Suicide
- FROM TENNESSEE: Sometimes City Employee Comment to Press Policies Violate First Amendment; Restraint on Press
- Council Examines Huntington Police Budget Saturday
- CIA Cables Document Agency’s Torture of Abu Zubaydah
- U.S. Attorney Carol Casto announces forfeiture of over $1 million in structured funds from First National Bank of Williamson
- Shelly’s World: Another Modest Proposal
- Marshall Rec Center to hold indoor triathlon Saturday
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Batman and Batgirl Visit Marquee Pullman with friends for "Lego Batman" debut
- Marshall Orchestra to present diversity-themed family concert
Talented Fifth Grade Innovators Meet with Huntinton Mayor Williams
The students discussed their projects with Mayor Williams, talked about Huntington's chances of winning the America's Best Communities competition and learned how they can pursue a career in public administration. The students also learned about the structure of city government, the services it provides and participated in a mock City Council meeting in which the students debated the merits of building a water park in Huntington.
Their tour also included a visit to the Huntington Police Department and a meeting with Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli to discuss what it takes to be a police officer.
The students returned to school and sent us a drawing of the America's Best Communities grand prize trophy with Huntington's name on it!
Thanks again to Ms. Salter and this wonderful group of kids: Abdulla Aljoudi, Ellis Ciccolella, Joshua Hardesty, Emma Shields, Patty Robertson, Grace Napier, Luke Huh, Aiden Shope, Cade Ball, Thomas Wait and Katherine Powers. #abc8 #MakeNoLittlePlans #appilachiavators