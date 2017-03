Special Public Safety Committee Meeting Follows Saturday Budget Session

A special call Public Safety Committee meeting will follow the Saturday budget session in Council Chambers at Huntington City Hall.

A meeting of the Public Safety Committee has been scheduled for Saturday, March 4, 2017 and will begin fifteen minutes following the end of the City Council Special Call Budget Meeting. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the following proposed items:

* A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPLY FOR AND ACCEPT THE CONDITIONS OF A SECOND CHANCE ACT REENTRY PROGRAM GRANT WITH THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

* A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THE WESTERN REGIONAL JAIL FOR THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE TURN AROUND PROGRAM

* A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH SV & ASSOCIATES FOR THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE TURN AROUND PROGRAM

* A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THE PRESTERA CENTER FOR THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE TURN AROUND PROGRAM

* A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THE WESTERN REGIONAL DAY REPORT CENTER FOR THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE TURN AROUND PROGRAM

* A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH RECOVERY POINT WV FOR THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE TURN AROUND PROGRAM