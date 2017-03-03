Most read
W.Va. AG Announces Central & Southern W.Va. Events for National Consumer Protection Week
Friday, March 3, 2017
The Attorney General collaborates with the Federal Trade Commission and more than 100 federal, state and local agencies, consumer groups and national organizations to raise awareness about consumer fraud issues from Sunday, March 5, to Saturday, March 11.
“Consumers must be educated on ways they can protect themselves,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “There is never a shortage of scam artists trying to take advantage of anyone that could fall prey to their tactics.”
The week’s events include:
- March 7: 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Consumer Protection Presentation at the Buffalo Senior Center, 48 Wrights Ln., Buffalo
- March 8: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Consumer Education Booth at the Rainelle City Hall, 201 Kanawha Ave., Rainelle
- March 8: 11 a.m. –12:30 p.m. – Scam Presentation and Consumer Education Booth at the Wyoming County Council on Aging, 695 Mountaineer Hwy., Mullens
- March 8: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. – U.S. Postal Service Consumer Day Celebration at the U.S. Post Office, Lee St., Charleston
- March 9: 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Consumer Education Booth at the Welch City Hall, 88 Howard Ave., Welch
- March 9: 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Consumer Protection Presentation at the Caperton Senior Center inside Chesapeake City Hall, 12404 MacCorkle Ave., Chesapeake
- March 10: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Consumer Education Booth at the Sutton City Hall, 450 4th St., Sutton
- March 10: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Consumer Education Booth at the Huntington Mall, 500 Mall Rd., Barboursville
- March 10: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Free credit reports at the West Virginia Attorney General Consumer Protection Division, 812 Quarrier St., 1st Floor, Charleston (Appointment only: Call 304-558-8986)