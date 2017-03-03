W.Va. AG Announces Central & Southern W.Va. Events for National Consumer Protection Week

CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office will host various events across central and southern West Virginia aimed at consumer education and fighting fraud as part of National Consumer Protection Week 2017.





The Attorney General collaborates with the Federal Trade Commission and more than 100 federal, state and local agencies, consumer groups and national organizations to raise awareness about consumer fraud issues from Sunday, March 5, to Saturday, March 11.



“Consumers must be educated on ways they can protect themselves,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “There is never a shortage of scam artists trying to take advantage of anyone that could fall prey to their tactics.”



The week’s events include: March 7: 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Consumer Protection Presentation at the Buffalo Senior Center, 48 Wrights Ln., Buffalo

March 8: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Consumer Education Booth at the Rainelle City Hall, 201 Kanawha Ave., Rainelle

March 8: 11 a.m. –12:30 p.m. – Scam Presentation and Consumer Education Booth at the Wyoming County Council on Aging, 695 Mountaineer Hwy., Mullens

March 8: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. – U.S. Postal Service Consumer Day Celebration at the U.S. Post Office, Lee St., Charleston

March 9: 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Consumer Education Booth at the Welch City Hall, 88 Howard Ave., Welch

March 9: 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Consumer Protection Presentation at the Caperton Senior Center inside Chesapeake City Hall, 12404 MacCorkle Ave., Chesapeake

March 10: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Consumer Education Booth at the Sutton City Hall, 450 4th St., Sutton

March 10: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Consumer Education Booth at the Huntington Mall, 500 Mall Rd., Barboursville

March 10: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Free credit reports at the West Virginia Attorney General Consumer Protection Division, 812 Quarrier St., 1st Floor, Charleston (Appointment only: Call 304-558-8986) For more information on the West Virginia Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division, call 800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle field office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit www.wvago.gov.

