Tamarack to hold receptions for “Then and Now” and Youth Art Month exhibits

Beckley, W.Va., <March 3, 2017>: Tamarack: The Best of West Virginia will host receptions for Then and Now: Journeys in Artistic Development and the Youth Art Month Exhibition this weekend.

Then and Now: Journeys in Artistic Development is an exhibit showcasing current work of artists alongside their earliest pieces. The opening reception is on Saturday, March 4 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the David L. Dickirson Fine Arts Gallery.

"As a part of our annual celebration of art education and the enduring progression of artistic development, we are excited to present a show concept that not only honors the achievements that creatives are making today, but also their very earliest attempts at becoming practicing visual artists," said Robby Moore, visual and performing arts manager at Tamarack.

Tamarack's second annual Youth Art Month exhibition will be on display in the Youth Art Gallery

space, located in the Governor Hulett C. Smith theater lobby. The exhibition will not only give

the next generation of Mountain State artists an opportunity to shine, but will also provide a

valuable educational experience for young artists to learn the basic practices of entering,

preparing and displaying their artwork for a gallery exhibition.

The Youth Art Month Exhibition will feature over 80 works from four grade categories (K-2, 3-5,

6-8 and 9-12) from across Raleigh, Summers, Fayette and Nicholas County. Pieces selected for

inclusion were chosen by a juror appointed by Tamarack, who will also select a first, second and

third place winner from each grade category. Winners will be announced during a special

reception on Sunday, March 5 at 4 p.m.

Tamarack is located off I-64/77 in Beckley, W.Va., and is open daily from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. For

more information, call 1-800-262-7225 or visit tamarackwv.com.