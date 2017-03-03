Patial Demolition of RKO Keith's Looming

 Friday, March 3, 2017 - 16:27 Updated 2 hours ago
Patial Demolition of RKO Keith's Looming
Photo Queen's Tribune

Plans to redevelop the site of the historic RKO Keith’s Theatre in Flushing are “progressing according to plan,” according to the property owner and developer, Xinyuan Real Estate.

The theatre is designed by Thomas Lamb and is considered a "sister" of Huntington's Keith Albee Performing Arts Center.

The plans also preserve the RKO Keith’s landmarked interior lobby. As the Queens Tribune has reported, the RKO Keith’s had a proud history as a “movie palace,” or large theatre with an ornate architectural design that housed both motion pictures and vaudeville productions. In addition to its grand lobby, the theatre housed an auditorium that seated around 3,000 people and saw perfor-mances from stars, including Judy Garland and the Marx Brothers, since its opening in 1928.

http://queenstribune.com/rko-keiths-development-according-plan

 

