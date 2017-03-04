Most read
Popular Huntington Councilwoman Celebrates Recovery, New Starts
Saturday, March 4, 2017 - 00:49 Story and Photos by Tony Rutherford
Thacker and hospital staff attribute her survival to prayerful interventions, so she and some friends gathered at Outback Steakhouse for a small celebration.
Elsa of Huntington joined the party as well as attorney Tim Eves to whom Thacker credits with "saving her life" through a proactive legal action.
More images will follow... keep checking back.