Most read
- UPDATED: Sound Improved; Huntington's Cutbacks Lead to Retiree's Suicide
- Patial Demolition of RKO Keith's Looming
- FROM TENNESSEE: Sometimes City Employee Comment to Press Policies Violate First Amendment; Restraint on Press
- Educator Expo to take place at Marshall University March 8
- Nuclear Hotseats from St. Louis to Fukushima
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Popular Huntington Councilwoman Celebrates Recovery, New Starts
- Shelly’s World: Another Modest Proposal
- Batman and Batgirl Visit Marquee Pullman with friends for "Lego Batman" debut
- 9/11: One Man Saw It Coming; Morgan-Stanley Employees Practiced Evacuation
OPINION: Davis Asserts Huntington More than Broke
So when an issue like this past few months hits we are in a crisis.
$22 million for the closing of the landfill is owed and that is only part of the total 180+ million we have to pay to and for various debts. This is why the current administration likes to focus on health care and pensions.
If they would cut the gross overweight at city hall. Take the sewer and public works private we could accomplish several things.
Put more police and fire back on the street and do the repairs for flood areas. We could also stay in line with the health care and pensions.
Currently we are not protecting the city and paying far to much for sewer. This is a political football that the air is quickly leaving. Any further police and fire layoffs as rumored and this will be further evidence of a lack of constitutional awareness and further need to remove all of the council and mayor from office.
So yes we are broke and we have a mountain to move. It can be done however.
STEPHEN DAVIS
PRESIDENT
CONCERNED CITIZENS OF HUNTINGTON
Opinion expressed that of the writer and does not represent the position of HNN.