Huntington Council Approves Five New Police Officers in Next Fiscal Year

 Saturday, March 4, 2017 - 12:48
During the Saturday morning budget session, Huntington City Council has voted to cut monies from "overtime" and shift to "salaries" so that five officers can be put back on street.  If passed, this would take effect July 1. Special events would take a hit having to likely find their own funds to pay for policing.

 

 

 

