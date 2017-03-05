Most read
- Piketon's Heavy 60 Year Worker Death Toll, Radioactive Spills at one time 'Routine'
- Huntington Council Approves Five New Police Officers in Next Fiscal Year
- NEW IMAGES ADDED Popular Huntington Councilwoman Celebrates Recovery, New Starts
- OPINION: Davis Asserts Huntington More than Broke
- FROM TENNESSEE: Sometimes City Employee Comment to Press Policies Violate First Amendment; Restraint on Press
- UPDATED: Sound Improved; Huntington's Cutbacks Lead to Retiree's Suicide
- Patial Demolition of RKO Keith's Looming
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Batman and Batgirl Visit Marquee Pullman with friends for "Lego Batman" debut
- Alabama Drive In Pulls "Beauty and Beast" over Gay Character
Game Changer on Tap for Huntington Drug Plague
However, once an addict is revived following an overdose, Huntington , like other communities, has no beds available. As council member Tonia K. Paige observed, repeated injections of Narcam do not solve the issue. The addict goes out an shoots up again.
"Until we have someplace to put them, it's not going to work," referring to lowering the number of addicts and returning them to useful citizens.
Under the program administered through private foundations and grant money would allow professionals to quickly follow up i.e. within days of treating an OD. They would encourage the addicted to seek treatment.
Johnson described the assertive follow up as partially compensating for the "we don't have a bed tonight" circumstances of most communities.
Numerous agencies will participate in the programs.
In addition, the program allows for treatment of inmates at the jail who, as of now, do not receive any intervention while serving their sentence.
The Public Safety forwarded all matters with a favorable recommendation to the full council. No money will come from the general fund.