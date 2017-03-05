Huntington Medical Waste in 2016 Set off Radioactive Alarm at KY Landfill

Medical waste from Huntingtotn, WV set off a radioactive alarm for TC-99 at a Kentucky landfill, according to an email found by HNN.

The email from Curt Pendergrass PhD, Supervisor, Radioactive Materials Section Kentucky Radiation Health Branch, said, "know that Republic Services operates many landfills here in KY and it is accompany policy that all Republic landfills have drive through radiation portal monitors. We get our share of alarms for medical wastes in sewage sludge, usually long-lived isotopes such as I-131 which has a 8 day half-life. We even had a Republic landfill outside Ashland KY get a medical isotope alarm in a waste load from Huntington, WV not too long ago. That load was found to contain Tc-99m which meant that with a 6 hour half-life, the wastes was pretty fresh."

At that time the two states had an ongoing discussion over wastes from Fairmont, WV too.

