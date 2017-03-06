Most read
Go Back for a Big Screen "Dirty Dancing" Revival
Although the town's ban on deep dipping feet moving may sound a little "square" , now, the sudden swing toward strong conservative perspectives provides new relevance of this swing and sway musical romance.
"Dirty Dancing" joins the Flashback lineup on March 12 and 15 @ 3:30 and 7 p.m. at select Marquee Cinema locations.
The film won a Golden Globe for Best Musical and an Oscar for the song, "I've Had The Time of My Life."