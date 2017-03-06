February collections above estimate, below last year’s receipts

CHARLESTON, W.VA. – The West Virginia Department of Revenue released General Revenue Fund collection numbers for February of $251.8 million that were nearly $10.3 million above estimate.

Cumulative collections of $2.516 billion were $105.9 million below estimate and just 1.3 percent above adjusted prior year receipts. These collections included $13.1 million in diverted Workers’ Compensation Debt Fund revenues related to the provisions of Senate Bill 419 and $5 million from the Income Tax Refund Reserve Account.

February collections were buoyed by a $2.3 million monthly surplus in Severance Tax collections, a $3.8 million monthly surplus in Personal Income Tax collections and a $3.5 million monthly surplus in Consumer Sales Tax collections. Despite those gains, the biggest deficits for the year-to-date were in the collection of Consumer Sales and Use Tax ($57.9 million), Personal Income Tax ($45.6 million), Corporation Net Income Tax ($18.1 million) and Insurance Premium Tax ($7.3 million).

Major collections of interest for February include:

· Personal Income Tax: Collections fell by 13.7% from the prior year to $76.9 million. The decrease in collections was attributable to both the $5 million transfer to the Other Post Employment Benefit Trust Fund and an $8.8 million jump in tax refund payments as compared with February 2016. Income withholding tax receipts rose by just 0.8 percent during the month.

Cumulative Personal Income Tax collections of $1.118 billion were $45.6 million below estimate and 0.3 percent below prior year receipts. Absent enhancement associated with changes in special revenue fund transfers, total year-to-date Personal Income Tax receipts were 2.2 percent below prior year receipts. Cumulative wage and salary withholding tax collections of $965.7 million were 0.1 percent below prior year receipts.

· Consumer Sales Tax: Collections jumped 1.1 percent ahead of last February. Collections also exceeded the monthly estimate by nearly $3.5 million. After adjustments for municipal sales tax collections and special revenue transfers, state sales tax revenue increased by 9.5 percent for the month after declining by 8.7 percent in the previous month.

· Severance Tax: Collections totaled $28.8 million for the month, an amount that was $2.3 million above estimate and 14.4 percent higher than prior year receipts. Cumulative General Revenue Fund Severance tax collections of nearly $160.6 million were still $0.1 million below estimate following a slow start at the beginning of the fiscal year. Collections were up 10.4 percent from prior year-to-date receipts. Severance Tax collections are expected to continue improving over the second half of this fiscal year.

· Tobacco Product Excise Tax: Collections totaled $12.9 million in February. Monthly collections were nearly $3.3 million below estimate due to some timing alteration in receipts. Cumulative collections of $130.6 million were $0.5 million below estimate.

· B&O Tax: Collections of $11.5 million were $1 million above estimate. However, year-to-date collections of $69.1 million were $4.5 million below estimate and 7.9 percent below prior year receipts. B&O Tax collections are trending lower this fiscal year due to the loss of tax base associated with the recent closures of a number of coal-fired power plants.

· State Road Fund: Collections of $45.9 million were $4.4 million below estimate and 17.6 percent below prior year receipts in February. Cumulative State Road Fund collections of $457.3 million were $18.8 million above estimate, but 1.3 percent below prior year receipts.

For a detailed look at West Virginia’s revenue reports, please visit www.budget.wv.gov/reportsandcharts/revenuereports.