Most read
- Piketon's Heavy 60 Year Worker Death Toll, Radioactive Spills at one time 'Routine'
- Huntington Medical Waste in 2016 Set off Radioactive Alarm at KY Landfill
- Game Changer on Tap for Huntington Drug Plague
- Leaking Underground Tank Vapors Have Contributed to Worker Deaths in Washington and .... ?
- Huntington Council Approves Five New Police Officers in Next Fiscal Year
- Pedestrian Perishes After Struck by Car
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Schedule Change Announced for Spring International Film Festival at Keith Albee Performing Arts Center - March 5
- Go Back for a Big Screen "Dirty Dancing" Revival
- Batman and Batgirl Visit Marquee Pullman with friends for "Lego Batman" debut
Monday, March 6, 2017 - 14:29 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The Attorney General led more than 20 states in urging the Supreme Court to review, and ultimately strike down, an attempt supported by the federal government to force a county school system to allow students to use the bathroom of the opposite sex.
“This is a major victory for states and local school districts across our nation,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “It turns back blatant overreach and erases federal precedent that could have eliminated the ability of West Virginia schools to set their own policies and procedures.”
President Trump rescinded the federal government’s support for the overreaching position last month, and in light of that decision, the Supreme Court vacated the appeals court ruling. It returned the case for further consideration by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia.
The case, arising out of Gloucester County, Virginia, could have impacted not only Virginia, but also West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and South Carolina.
The Attorney General’s growing coalition had filed friend-of-the-court briefs arguing President Obama’s administration sought to single-handedly change its interpretation of the word “sex” from that based on biology to include a person’s self-determined gender identity.
The coalition argued upholding such a move would have threatened billions in federal funding for schools and empowered other agencies to take similar action, perhaps placing new obligations on states wishing to receive funds for health care, transportation, energy and a host of other areas.
Last week, the Attorney General withdrew a 13-state lawsuit against a similarly defeated directive, which threatened federal retribution against local school districts that refused to admit students to the bathrooms, locker rooms, dormitories and athletic teams of their choice.
West Virginia’s coalition of 23 states included support from attorneys general in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin, along with the governors of Kentucky and Maine