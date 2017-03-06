CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey declared victory Monday in applauding the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to vacate a federal appeals court ruling that could have impacted schools in West Virginia and four other states.





The Attorney General led more than 20 states in urging the Supreme Court to review, and ultimately strike down, an attempt supported by the federal government to force a county school system to allow students to use the bathroom of the opposite sex.



“This is a major victory for states and local school districts across our nation,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “It turns back blatant overreach and erases federal precedent that could have eliminated the ability of West Virginia schools to set their own policies and procedures.”



President Trump rescinded the federal government’s support for the overreaching position last month, and in light of that decision, the Supreme Court vacated the appeals court ruling. It returned the case for further consideration by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia.



The case, arising out of Gloucester County, Virginia, could have impacted not only Virginia, but also West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and South Carolina.



The Attorney General’s growing coalition had filed friend-of-the-court briefs arguing President Obama’s administration sought to single-handedly change its interpretation of the word “sex” from that based on biology to include a person’s self-determined gender identity.



The coalition argued upholding such a move would have threatened billions in federal funding for schools and empowered other agencies to take similar action, perhaps placing new obligations on states wishing to receive funds for health care, transportation, energy and a host of other areas.



Last week, the Attorney General withdrew a 13-state lawsuit against a similarly defeated directive, which threatened federal retribution against local school districts that refused to admit students to the bathrooms, locker rooms, dormitories and athletic teams of their choice.



West Virginia’s coalition of 23 states included support from attorneys general in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin, along with the governors of Kentucky and Maine

