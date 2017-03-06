Turner Classic Movies Host Robert Osborne Dies

 Monday, March 6, 2017 - 14:38

A former actor and journalist for the Hollywood Reporter, Robert Osborne has died. He hosted movie introductions on TCM until a few months prior to his death.

"Robert was embraced by devoted fans who saw him as a trusted expert and friend," TCM general manager Jennifer Dorian said in a statement. "His calming presence, gentlemanly style, encyclopedic knowledge of film history, fervent support of film preservation and highly personal interviewing style all combined to make him a truly world-class host."

Osborne started with the Reporter writing reviews.

