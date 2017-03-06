Most read
Turner Classic Movies Host Robert Osborne Dies
"Robert was embraced by devoted fans who saw him as a trusted expert and friend," TCM general manager Jennifer Dorian said in a statement. "His calming presence, gentlemanly style, encyclopedic knowledge of film history, fervent support of film preservation and highly personal interviewing style all combined to make him a truly world-class host."
Osborne started with the Reporter writing reviews.