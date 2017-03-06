WV Dept. of Health has no Records on Former Radioactive Plant

 Monday, March 6, 2017 - 15:05

Riverside Drive between Third and Fourth streets in Altizer has been reduced to one lane until further notice due to sewer line repairs.

A City of Huntington release asked for  caution in this area.

According to a noted nuclear engineer, the sewer that flows out from Special Metals could still contain radiation traces due to employees of the Huntington Pilot Plant having before its demolition ingested radioactive materials.

A plan for an alternative city water  intake from near the site was scuttled last year after an HNN representative advised the WV Health Dept. of the Cold War history of the site.

Brian J. Skinner, senior counsel for the Bureau of Public Health, indicated that the department has no records related to the former pilot plant, radiation, or Dietz Hollow.

