WV Dept. of Health has no Records on Former Radioactive Plant
A plan for an alternative city water intake from near the site was scuttled last year after an HNN representative advised the WV Health Dept. of the Cold War history of the site.
Brian J. Skinner, senior counsel for the Bureau of Public Health, indicated that the department has no records related to the former pilot plant, radiation, or Dietz Hollow.