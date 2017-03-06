Filmmaker Michele Poulos to present work on poet Larry Levis on March 14

The Marshall University Department of English and the College of Liberal Arts are sponsoring a screening of the new feature documentary, A Late Style of Fire: Larry Levis, American Poet, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, in Smith Hall 154 on Marshall’s Huntington campus. The event is part of the A. E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series.

The documentary explores what is described as the self-destructive and tumultuous life of the brilliant and troubled California writer, Larry Levis. The film also features an original score by Iron and Wine.

“Throughout his body of work, Levis named, bore witness and celebrated working-class realities, often showing not only the hardships, but the magic in ordinary interactions,” said Dr. Sarah Chavez, visiting assistant professor of English and interim coordinator of the A. E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series. “As a person from a working-class background myself, teaching so many Marshall students who are also from working-class backgrounds and who currently work while also attending classes, I felt this new, exciting documentary would speak to this significant population.”

There will also be a discussion with the filmmaker, Michele Poulos, following the screening. Poulos is a screenwriter, poet and filmmaker. Her original screenplay, Mule Bone Blues, won the 2010 Virginia Screenwriting Competition and placed in the second round of the 2015 and 2017 Sundance Screenwriters Lab Competition.

“Equally as vibrant, though, will be the visit with the filmmaker, Michele Poulos,” said Chavez. “With the popularity of the Department of English’s new Film Studies minor, where a student can study both understanding the art of storytelling through film and literal film-making, the opportunity for students and community members to meet and ask questions of an award-winning filmmaker was ideal.”

Books by Levis, Poulos and Levis scholar Gregory Donovan will be available for purchase following the film.

The event is free and open to the public.