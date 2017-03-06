Annual Countdown to Commencement activities begin Tuesday

The final countdown has begun for over 1,400 Marshall University students who will graduate Saturday, May 6.

To prepare for the 2017 Spring Commencement ceremony at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena, Marshall will conduct its semi-annual Countdown to Commencement Tuesday and Wednesday, March 7 and 8, in the Memorial Student Center’s Don Morris Room on the Huntington campus. It will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, and refreshments will be served.

The purpose of Countdown to Commencement is to assist those participating in this year’s spring commencement, so graduates can communicate with campus administrative offices in a central location, according to University Registrar Dr. Sonja Cantrell.

“Countdown to Commencement, much like our commencement ceremony itself, grows every year,” Cantrell said. “Because everything is in a central location, ‘Countdown’ will save our graduates a lot of running as they take care of pre-commencement responsibilities during the busiest time of the year. We encourage all of the graduates to join the Marshall community to celebrate their academic achievements.”

The following services are available at Countdown to Commencement:

Registrar’s Office – Students can verify graduation status, name format, and address for mailing diplomas; confirm commencement participation; obtain commencement instructions; receive recognition cords for military service or ROTC; pick up honor cords and tassels (if graduating with academic honors); and have an opportunity to report any special needs or concerns related to the event.

Marshall University Bookstore – Students can be measured for and purchase their caps and gowns, as well as purchase tassels, diploma frames, class rings and much more.

Jostens – Students can purchase their Marshall University Class of 2017 rings. Also, students can order graduation announcements.

GradImages Photography – Cap and Gown portraits will be taken. There is no sitting fee, no obligation to purchase and free proofs will be available within 24 hours of the sitting.

Graduate College – A graduate admission counselor will be available to discuss graduate programs and assist with the admission process.

Career Services – Students are encouraged to let the Office of Career Education know their post-graduation plans so it can help them along their career paths. Students may stop by the Career Services table to register for JOBTRAX (online job search assistance). Information and support will be available on job-related questions, resume assistance, interview skills and much more.

Office of the Bursar – Students may talk with staff about anything concerning their student accounts, holds, account balances and loan counseling interviews.

Financial Aid – Students may pick up information about upcoming financial aid workshops in which they may learn about default prevention, debt management, loan repayment, loan consolidation and loan forgiveness/cancellation programs. They also will have the opportunity to complete their loan exit counseling.

Alumni Relations/Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall – Students can learn about the benefits of a Marshall University Alumni Association membership as well as opportunities for contributing to the university after graduation.

International Student Services –International students can talk with university officials regarding the receipt of diplomas upon completion of their degrees. Requirements will be provided for having the diploma mailed to an address outside of the U.S. or for third party pick up of the diploma.

Intercultural Affairs – All African and African American graduates are encouraged to stop by for information and to enroll for purposes of participating in the Donning of Kente celebration, scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, April 27, in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse on the Huntington campus.

Contact Cantrell by e-mail at registrar@marshall.edu or by calling 304-696-6410 to learn more. For more information about activities planned by the university’s registrar’s office, visit www.marshall.edu/registrar.