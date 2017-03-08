Kristin Lewis Guest Saturday March 11 for Huntington Symphony

 Wednesday, March 8, 2017 - 03:03 Updated 1 hour ago
Kristin Lewis Guest Saturday March 11 for Huntington Symphony

The Huntington Symphony Orchestra welcomes Kristin Lewis to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center stage on Saturday, March 11. Tickets are now on sale at www.huntingtonsymphony.org or by calling 304-781-8343.

In addition, the dates for the Picnic with the Pops in 2017 will be June 10, July 8 and August 12. 

