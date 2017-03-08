Secret Video of Leaking Post- Fukushima Flooding RISK at Florida Nuclear Power Plant

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, March 8, 2017 - 03:01 Updated 35 min ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
The video shows a leaking nuclear power plant in Florida after a rainy deluge in 2014.
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus