Attorney General Morrisey Appeals Right-To-Work Injunction

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey finalized his office’s appeal of a preliminary injunction that orders the state’s right-to-work law not to take effect during litigation.





Arguments filed Tuesday urge the state Supreme Court of Appeals to overrule the preliminary injunction and restore West Virginia’s right-to-work-law. The Attorney General also has sought an expedited ruling from the court.



The delay in implementation has caused damage to the state. It also has created confusion among employees, unions and employers who lack guidance about how to lawfully negotiate collective bargaining agreements.



“The negative impact caused by this injunction demands immediate relief,” Attorney General Morrisey said. "I urge the state Supreme Court to consider our arguments and reach an expedited decision so as to eliminate confusion and mitigate damage to our state."



The state Legislature passed the Workplace Freedom Act in February 2016. It allowed West Virginia to become the 26th right-to-work state in July 2016.



The U.S. Supreme Court and other courts have repeatedly rejected legal arguments similar to those blocking West Virginia’s law, which itself stands as the only such right-to-work measure enjoined in the nation.



The Attorney General argues that unions voluntarily decide whether to represent nonmembers. That choice comes with both costs and benefits that unions must weigh when deciding how they want to organize.



The Attorney General hopes the state Supreme Court will consider the matter before it breaks for summer recess in June.

