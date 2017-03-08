Large Nationwide Opening Night Promo for Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" 3D Planned

Beverly Hills, March 7, 2017) — RealD, the world’s leading 3D cinema system provider, has joined with Regal, Cinemark, and Marcus Theaters for its largest ever promotional program to support the 3D presentation of Disney’s highly anticipated live action adaptation of “Beauty and the Beast.”

As part of the special program in select theaters at 6 pm on Thursday, March 16, RealD has exclusively converted the Beauty and the Beast music video performed by Ariana Grande and John Legend into 3D. Additionally, RealD has partnered with Marcus Theatres and Cinemark to distribute a limited number of collectible “Beauty and the Beast” keepsakes.

Additional theaters will hold a 7 p.m. Real 3D screening, including most Marquee Cinemas, where tickets are available on line. Their Beckley Galleria has been renovated and now has reserved seating available. http://marqueeinemas.com.

Thursday, March 16

7:00pm

The promotional activity is being coordinated in concert with special opening night fan events for “Beauty and the Beast” onat approximately 590 locations nationwide. The events, which are taking place ahead of theshowings at theaters equipped with RealD 3D projection systems and other select premium large formats, will give fans the opportunity to be among the first to experience the highly-anticipated live-action film and will include special behind-the-scenes on-screen content and the only opportunity for in-theatre audiences to see Ariana Grande and John Legend’s music video in 3D for their “Beauty and the Beast” duet. Theaters from Regal, Cinemark, and Marcus are participating and each theatre circuit will be offering special concession stand promotions and commemorative give-away’s celebrating the film and the event. Select Cinemark locations will have a special keepsake rose. Participating Marcus Theatres will be supplied a limited number of triptych posters specially created for the opening night fan events.

“Beauty and the Beast will be a magical moviegoing experience that will be especially memorable for families and fans who see this film on a big screen in 3D,” said Travis Reid, Chief Operating Officer of RealD. “We are pulling out all the stops to create a unique opportunity and incentive for moviegoers to see this film at one of the special fan events. Not only will audiences see the Ariana Grande and John Legend music video in 3D but we also have partnered with our friends at Regal, Marcus and Cinemark to create some fun commemorative keepsakes for the opening of this extraordinary new movie.”