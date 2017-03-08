Most read
Large Nationwide Opening Night Promo for Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" 3D Planned
As part of the special program in select theaters at 6 pm on Thursday, March 16, RealD has exclusively converted the Beauty and the Beast music video performed by Ariana Grande and John Legend into 3D. Additionally, RealD has partnered with Marcus Theatres and Cinemark to distribute a limited number of collectible “Beauty and the Beast” keepsakes.
Additional theaters will hold a 7 p.m. Real 3D screening, including most Marquee Cinemas, where tickets are available on line. Their Beckley Galleria has been renovated and now has reserved seating available. http://marqueeinemas.com.
The promotional activity is being coordinated in concert with special opening night fan events for “Beauty and the Beast” on Thursday, March 16 at approximately 590 locations nationwide. The events, which are taking place ahead of the 7:00pm showings at theaters equipped with RealD 3D projection systems and other select premium large formats, will give fans the opportunity to be among the first to experience the highly-anticipated live-action film and will include special behind-the-scenes on-screen content and the only opportunity for in-theatre audiences to see Ariana Grande and John Legend’s music video in 3D for their “Beauty and the Beast” duet. Theaters from Regal, Cinemark, and Marcus are participating and each theatre circuit will be offering special concession stand promotions and commemorative give-away’s celebrating the film and the event. Select Cinemark locations will have a special keepsake rose. Participating Marcus Theatres will be supplied a limited number of triptych posters specially created for the opening night fan events.
“Beauty and the Beast will be a magical moviegoing experience that will be especially memorable for families and fans who see this film on a big screen in 3D,” said Travis Reid, Chief Operating Officer of RealD. “We are pulling out all the stops to create a unique opportunity and incentive for moviegoers to see this film at one of the special fan events. Not only will audiences see the Ariana Grande and John Legend music video in 3D but we also have partnered with our friends at Regal, Marcus and Cinemark to create some fun commemorative keepsakes for the opening of this extraordinary new movie.”Tickets for the “Beauty and the Beast” opening night fan events are on sale now and available through www.BeOurGuest.com/fan-events/ and http://marqueecinemas.com (which will show the film without special event in Real D 3D. For more information, visit www.BeOurGuest.com. RealD pioneered digital 3D and has a platform of over 29,000 RealD 3D equipped screens in 72 countries. As the world’s leading 3D cinema system provider with over 570 issued or pending patents, RealD has been more instrumental in perfecting, promoting and providing a premium quality 3D experience than any other company.