Huntington Council Holding Budget Session Thursday, March 9

Following a work session at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 9 for the Monday, March 13 Huntington City Council meeting, members will gather for the fourth in a series of 2017-2018 fiscal year budget reviews.

At the last session, members recommended using about $300,000 from police overtime to hire five officers .

The fire department is on the agenda Thursday, along with the Big Sandy Superstore Arena where a dipping Coal Severance Tax means council and the administration must find other revenue to overcome deficits.

Scheduled Thursday:

Thursday, March 9, 15 minutes following Council Work Session: Fire, Contributions, Transfers, Contingency, Coal Severance, Huntington Municipal Parking Board, Civic Arena