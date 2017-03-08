Attorney General Morrisey Reaches Settlement With Used Car Dealer

Dr. Zachary Garrett of the Marshall University College of Health Professions received the Athletic Training Educator of the Year award Saturday, March 4, at the annual West Virginia Athletic Training Association (WVATA) Sports Medicine Conference.

Garrett, an assistant professor and clinical education coordinator in the college’s Department of Athletic Training, was nominated by senior athletic training student Grace Jarrell. Garrett said he was surprised by the nomination and grateful to receive the award.

“It’s truly an amazing feeling to know what you do for a living is impactful and that your students appreciate the time and effort you put in trying to be a great educator,” Garrett said. “It has been a trying year with the completion of my doctoral degree, teaching classes and preparing students for their board of certification exam. To have students appreciate your dedication in the classroom and putting them in positions to become successful is an amazing feeling.”

Dr. Dan Martin was the first Marshall University professor to receive this award in 2004. Dr. Joseph Beckett, director of Marshall’s athletic training program, also received this award in 2013 while at Concord University.

Garrett said the university has been working diligently over the last five years to provide exposure for the athletic training program at the state, district and national levels.

“Marshall’s athletic training program has had great success recently with students passing their board of certification exam and gaining opportunities for employment or acceptance into graduate schools. We have recent graduates practicing as athletic trainers in professional sports, collegiate settings, high schools, hospitals, industrial settings, and outpatient therapy clinics,” Garrett said. “That’s probably the most rewarding part of my job –to see students go on and do big things. To know what you’ve done has impacted them in a positive way is rewarding and I am grateful for the opportunity to work with them.”