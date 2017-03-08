Dogwood Festival Comes to BSSA April 28

Dogwood Festival Comes to BSSA April 28

Spring is right around the corner which means the Dogwood Arts and Crafts Festival is coming up April 28-30 at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena. Expect to see many new vendors this year.

Vendor spots are filling up so make sure to send in your application soon.

To download an application, go to www.bigsandyarena.com.

