Video March 7 Cabell Commission Meeting

Footage of the Tuesday, March 7, 2017 Cabell County Commission special meeting where the commission discussed whether to pursue its appeal of Judge Paul Farrell's ruling denying a 10 percent across-the-board cut in the 2016-17 fiscal year budget, and heard Assessor Irv Johnson's 2017-18 budget proposal.

An open records investigation conducted on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 upon conclusion of the special Cabell County Commission meeting for the legal fees, and expenses it, and four of the five other county offices - circuit clerk, county clerk, prosecutor and sheriff - incurred in a lawsuit the latter filed last year challenging the commission's 10 percent across-the-board cut in the current fiscal year's budget

You Tube footage, Lawrence Smith