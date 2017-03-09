Most read
Video March 7 Cabell Commission Meeting
Thursday, March 9, 2017 - 01:01 Updated 26 min ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
An open records investigation conducted on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 upon conclusion of the special Cabell County Commission meeting for the legal fees, and expenses it, and four of the five other county offices - circuit clerk, county clerk, prosecutor and sheriff - incurred in a lawsuit the latter filed last year challenging the commission's 10 percent across-the-board cut in the current fiscal year's budget
You Tube footage, Lawrence Smith