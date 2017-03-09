Most read
ANOTHER SESSION THURSDAY
Police, Fire Budget Examination by Huntington Council
Thursday, March 9, 2017 - 22:00 Updated 1 hour ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
No reductions were proposed; these requests come from intra departmental line item shifts.
Near the conclusion of the meeting, chairman Mark Bates posed an observation to interim fire chief Jan Rader --- Should the pension amount not have been increased by the state for a longer life span, no firefighters would have been laid off.
"Yes," Rader said.
Meanwhile, council received additional input from the administration and the Huntington Police Department concerning a council proposal to add