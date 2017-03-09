ANOTHER SESSION THURSDAY

Police, Fire Budget Examination by Huntington Council

 Thursday, March 9, 2017 - 22:00 Updated 1 hour ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
Huntington City Council held a marathon budget hearing on Thursday, March 9, as the municipal governing body revisited the Huntington Police budget and studied the Huntington Fire Department projections. The result: A session in one week -- Thursday, March 16 @ 5 pm to consider challenges created by council's addition of police officers and a proposal to add at least two firefighters (or pay the match for a proposed grant that would rehire seven firefighters).

No reductions were proposed; these requests come from intra departmental line item shifts.

Near the conclusion of the meeting, chairman Mark Bates posed an observation to interim fire chief Jan Rader --- Should the pension amount not have been increased by the state for a longer life span, no firefighters would have been laid off.

"Yes," Rader said.

Meanwhile, council received additional input from the administration and the Huntington Police Department concerning a council proposal to add

