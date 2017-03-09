Budget Work Session IMAGES and Council Agenda

Thursday, March 9, 2017 - 22:03 Photos by Crystal St. Clair and Tony Rutherford

Huntington City Council held a work session and budget hearing Thursday, March 9 in council chambers at Huntington City Hall. The council meeting will be Monday  March 13. Further budget discussions will take place Thursday, March 16 at 5 p.m.

The agenda for the Monday meeting may be downloaded as a PDF. Before that , you can view images from the Thursday meetings.

  1. Council Agenda (79.52 KB)
  • Councilwoman Rebecca Thacker and her aide, Crystal St. Clair, dine prior to the meetings --- with their service dogs!
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus