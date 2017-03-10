Most read
Cabell County Joins Many WV Counties by Filing an Opioid Federal Lawsuit
Friday, March 10, 2017 - 19:19 Updated 2 hours ago by Tony Rutherford HuntingtonNews.Net Reporter
Drug wholesalers named by Paul Ferrell Jr. are Amerisource Bergen Drug Co., Cardinal Health Inc., McKesson Corp., and H.D. Smith Wholesale Drug Co. Five retailers are listed CVS, Kroger, Rite Aid, Walgreens an Wal Mart.
The complaint seeks that the conduct be declared a nuisance."The sheer volume of prescription opioids distributed to pharmacies in Cabell County is excessive for the medical need of the community and facially suspicious. Some red flags are so obvious that no one who engages in the legitimate distribution of controlled substances can reasonably claim ignorance of them."
You can download the complaint as a PDF attachment below.