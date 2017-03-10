Cabell County Joins Many WV Counties by Filing an Opioid Federal Lawsuit

 Friday, March 10, 2017 - 19:19 Updated 2 hours ago by Tony Rutherford HuntingtonNews.Net Reporter

A lawsuit filled in U.S. District Court alleges that 40 million doses ofopioid pain medicine were dispensed in Cabell County between 2007 and 2012, even though the 2010 US Census has the population at 96,319.

Drug wholesalers named by Paul Ferrell Jr. are Amerisource Bergen Drug Co., Cardinal Health Inc., McKesson Corp., and H.D. Smith Wholesale Drug Co.  Five retailers are listed CVS, Kroger, Rite Aid, Walgreens an Wal Mart.

The complaint seeks that the conduct be declared a nuisance.

"The sheer volume of prescription opioids distributed to pharmacies in Cabell County is excessive for the medical need of the community and facially suspicious. Some red flags are so obvious that no one who engages in the legitimate distribution of controlled substances can reasonably claim ignorance of them."

You can download the complaint as a PDF attachment below.

  1. Cabell County Commission v. Optioid Distributors , et. al. (343.46 KB)
