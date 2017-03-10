Most read
- Federal Litigation in Wrongful Death, Excessive Force Case Results in Releae of Internal Investigation File
- Owners of Home Healthcare Agency Found Guilty of Medicaid Fraud
- Police, Fire Budget Examination by Huntington Council
- "Turn Around" Grant Up for Council Approval
- Couple establishes scholarship for Marshall science, engineering/information technology students
- Marshall School of Pharmacy launches Center for Pharmacy Education
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Cabell County Joins Many WV Counties by Filing an Opioid Federal Lawsuit
- Piketon's Heavy 60 Year Worker Death Toll, Radioactive Spills at one time 'Routine'
- Large Nationwide Opening Night Promo for Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" 3D Planned
"Turn Around" Grant Up for Council Approval
Friday, March 10, 2017 - 03:57 Updated 8 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
"There will be no cost to the city," explained Jim Johnson, executive director of the Mayor's Office of Drug Control Policy."It will not shorten their sentence," he added.
The grant includes funding for "tracking" of participants to measure the success of the programs.
Councilwoman Joyce Clark thanked Johnson noting that the drug policies "work for education, prevention and recovery."
The Department of Corrections has a program for felons, Johnson said. These new initiatives target, in his words, individuals who "broke a window and stole $1.27."
During the work session, a resolution to approve Jan Rader as fire chief was postponed until March 27 as she will be out of town on Monday.