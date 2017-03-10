"Turn Around" Grant Up for Council Approval

The $650,000 "turn around" grant will provide assistance/treatment for misdemeanor inmates at the Western Regional Jail and the day reporting program.

A substance abuse "model" for incarcerated West Virginia inmate/addicts will be on the Huntington City Council agenda, Monday, March 13.

"There will be no cost to the city," explained Jim Johnson, executive director of the Mayor's Office of Drug Control Policy."It will not shorten their sentence," he added.

The grant includes funding for "tracking" of participants to measure the success of the programs.

Councilwoman Joyce Clark thanked Johnson noting that the drug policies "work for education, prevention and recovery."

The Department of Corrections has a program for felons, Johnson said. These new initiatives target, in his words, individuals who "broke a window and stole $1.27."

During the work session, a resolution to approve Jan Rader as fire chief was postponed until March 27 as she will be out of town on Monday.