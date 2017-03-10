Most read
LETTER TO EDITOR: West Virginia Members of Congress Constituents to Hold Citizens’ Town Hall to Make Their Voices Heard
Town halls are a basic part of our democratic heritage, a time-honored tradition for listening to constituents, and every MoC should have them. After several weeks of rallies, calls and emails to hold a public town hall event with no response, hundreds of constituents from Charleston and surrounding areas have been meeting to discuss the current chaos and collusion happening in our nation’s capitol. Our group has taken the name RiseUp WV. We will hold a peaceful Constituents’ Town Hall to voice concerns and discuss recent developments in Congress. Everyone is invited to participate. Our MoCs, Senator Shelly Moore Capito, Senator Joe Manchin, and Representative Alex Mooney have been invited to attend. We do note that Senator Manchin has spoken with a few members of our group via a telephone call after a rally outside his Charleston office, and there is talk of his attending a healthcare town hall in April.
The WV Constituent Town Hall will be held Thursday, March 16, 2017, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at The Historic LaBelle Theater, 311 D Street, South Charleston, WV, which is handicap accessible with free parking.
We are entitled to have face to face access to the people who represent us.
Charlene Vaughan
Charleston, WV 25314