Huntington Firefighters Reject Contract

Members of Local 289 of the International Association of Professional Firefighters have rejected a final proposed labor agreement. The local turned down the offer earlier in the week. Mayor Steve Williams said in a release they will now work without a contract.

“The firefighters’ union voted down a good offer that held health premiums steady for one year and offered 2 percent raises in both years of the contract,” Williams said in the release. “. . . I have consistently stated that we must have certainty as it relates to health insurance, retirement and operational costs. This offer would have made significant progress in achieving those objectives.”

Members of AFSCME will vote Tuesday, March 14 on the city's best and final offer. The city continues in negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police local.

On social media, the Brian Lucas, the local's president, commented on the firefighters contract rejection.

"IAFF was smart to vote this down. With all the money that [Mayor] Steve [Williams] wastes, our essential employees and retirees deserve better. Much better."

The thumbs down likely came as no surprise particularly after the fire and police departments joined in a rally outside Huntington City Hall on Feb. 13. After the rally, city council voted to deny the administration use of the rainy day fund to cover budget shortages. http://www.huntingtonnews.net/146241 and http://www.huntingtonnews.net/146244.

HFD has a proposed budget of $13.4 million for fiscal year 2018. During a budget session before members of Huntington City Council, council sought designation of funds to provide a "match" for a grant to re-hire seven laid off firefighters. The proposal would come from the department's overtime budget, but both Williams and interim chief Jan Rader asked and received a week's time frame to examine their department budget before responding to council.

Council scheduled a special call budget session for Thursday, March 16 @ 5 p.m. in council chambers at Huntington City Hall.