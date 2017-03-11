BREAKING: Another Round of Cuts Occur at Special Metals

 Saturday, March 11, 2017 - 00:43 Updated 1 min ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports

Special Metals has cut about 64 jobs, according to an informed source. The layoffs were almost evenly distributed between hourly and salaried employees.

Union Steel Worker Local 40 President Chad Thompson told WCHS TV that 34 of the employees were steel workers. He said that the decision came two weeks after international representatives of Special Metals parent, Precision Castparts, met with union leaders and stated no layoffs would be forthcoming.

Thompson and other sources indicated the layoffs are permanent.

The company provides alloy products capable of withstanding extreme heat and manufactures parts for jet engines. 

