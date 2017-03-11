Most read
BREAKING: Another Round of Cuts Occur at Special Metals
Saturday, March 11, 2017 - 00:43 Updated 1 min ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Union Steel Worker Local 40 President Chad Thompson told WCHS TV that 34 of the employees were steel workers. He said that the decision came two weeks after international representatives of Special Metals parent, Precision Castparts, met with union leaders and stated no layoffs would be forthcoming.
Thompson and other sources indicated the layoffs are permanent.
The company provides alloy products capable of withstanding extreme heat and manufactures parts for jet engines.