Only Three Firefighters Voted to Approve Huntington Offer

Members of Local 289 of the International Association of Professional Firefighters rejected the City of Huntington's contract offer by a vote of 75 (against) to three (in favor), according to Ray Canafax, president of the local.

Canafax stressed, "The contract was not a good offer , and I'm not surprised by the outcome of the vote. Our major sticking point was the level of daily staffing that the city was offering us. 22 people per day is a dangerous staffing level and that was what the City offered us . 22 [firefighters] per day leaves us with only 7 trucks operating each day (2 trucks closed per day).

The local's last offer was similar to a modification suggested at the Thursday March 9 budget session before Huntington City Council.

"We offered multiple daily staffing options during the negotiations process with our last offer being to increase staffing to 25 in fiscal year 2018 (7/1/18), but the city refused," Canafax said.



"We have asked to get back to the negotiating table to continue working and have been told that the city has no interest in that."







