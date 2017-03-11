Most read
- BREAKING: Another Round of Cuts Occur at Special Metals
- Federal Litigation in Wrongful Death, Excessive Force Case Results in Releae of Internal Investigation File
- "Turn Around" Grant Up for Council Approval
- Huntington Firefighters Reject Contract
- Marshall School of Pharmacy launches Center for Pharmacy Education
- LETTER TO EDITOR: West Virginia Members of Congress Constituents to Hold Citizens’ Town Hall to Make Their Voices Heard
- Police, Fire Budget Examination by Huntington Council
- Cabell County Joins Many WV Counties by Filing an Opioid Federal Lawsuit
- Attorney General Morrisey Releases Most Common Consumer Complaints for Metro Valley Region in 2016
- Attorney General Morrisey Releases Most Common Consumer Complaints in Mid-Ohio Valley
Only Three Firefighters Voted to Approve Huntington Offer
Canafax stressed, "The contract was not a good offer , and I'm not surprised by the outcome of the vote. Our major sticking point was the level of daily staffing that the city was offering us. 22 people per day is a dangerous staffing level and that was what the City offered us . 22 [firefighters] per day leaves us with only 7 trucks operating each day (2 trucks closed per day).
The local's last offer was similar to a modification suggested at the Thursday March 9 budget session before Huntington City Council.
"We offered multiple daily staffing options during the negotiations process with our last offer being to increase staffing to 25 in fiscal year 2018 (7/1/18), but the city refused," Canafax said.
"We have asked to get back to the negotiating table to continue working and have been told that the city has no interest in that."