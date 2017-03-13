House Fire on Jackson Avenue Kills Pets

Huntington firefighters responded on Sunday, March 12 to a are on scene of a working structure fire in the 900 block of Jackson Ave. This is the third working structure fire in two days.

Firefighters contained the fire to the structure's second floor. Residents made it out without injury. Family pets perished.

Due to endangerment to neighboring structures on both sides, initial responders called for a Guyandotte company.

This left Engine 10 with only three firefighters to cover the entire City while crews battle the fire, according to an IAFF Local post.