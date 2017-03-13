Most read
House Fire on Jackson Avenue Kills Pets
Firefighters contained the fire to the structure's second floor. Residents made it out without injury. Family pets perished.
Due to endangerment to neighboring structures on both sides, initial responders called for a Guyandotte company.
This left Engine 10 with only three firefighters to cover the entire City while crews battle the fire, according to an IAFF Local post.