House Fire on Jackson Avenue Kills Pets

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, March 13, 2017 - 04:34 Updated 4 hours ago

Huntington firefighters  responded on Sunday, March 12 to a are on scene of a working structure fire in the 900 block of  Jackson Ave. This is the third working structure fire in two days.

Firefighters contained the fire to the structure's second floor. Residents made it out without injury. Family pets perished.

Due to endangerment to neighboring structures on both sides, initial responders called for a Guyandotte company.

This left  Engine 10 with only three firefighters to cover the entire City while crews battle the fire, according to an IAFF Local post.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus