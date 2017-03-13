Huntington Sanitary Board Replacing Sewer Line in Altizer

 Monday, March 13, 2017 - 20:49 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release

The Huntington Sanitary Board continues work on replacing 250 feet of a collapsed sewer line between 4th and 5th streets on Riverside Drive in Altizer.

Work began last Wednesday and is expected to continue for approximately two more weeks. The collapsed, concrete line is being replaced with a 12-inch PVC line.

The Sanitary Board installed a bypass system to allow sewage to continue flowing during construction. The roadway will remain open to residents who live in the construction zone.

