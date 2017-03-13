Most read
Mayor Williams Taking Steps to Classify Firefighters as Non-Contractual Employees
https://www.municode.com/library/wv/huntington/codes/code_of_ordinances?...
Under the definitions section of Article 200, the work week is defined as 40 hours.
(b)
Work week. The work week shall consist of five consecutive eight-hour working days and shall begin on Monday. Any work performed in excess of 40 hours per week shall be subject to the current compensatory time and overtime policy.
(c)
Non-contractual employees. Non-contractual employees shall include all professional and administrative positions not covered under a collective bargaining agreement.
Canafax spoke to Huntington City Council members during good and welfare urging them to not support proposals that would be detrimental to firefighters.
A large contingent of firefighters stood in support of Canafax.
Mayor Williams is speaking in Washington, DC and not available for comment.