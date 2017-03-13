DEVELOPING

Mayor Williams Taking Steps to Classify Firefighters as Non-Contractual Employees

 Monday, March 13, 2017 - 21:01 Updated 46 min ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams has, according to Ray Canafax, president of Local 289 of the IAFF,  taken steps to "apply"   non-contractual (non-union) working conditions, rather, than extending the expired collective bargaining agreement."

Canafax clarified, "He has not invoked anything so far. Just informed us that he has directed his staff to "take steps to apply Article 200 of the City's Code of Ordinances to members of the Huntington Fire Department"

You can read Article 200 by clicking on this link:

https://www.municode.com/library/wv/huntington/codes/code_of_ordinances?...

Under the definitions section of Article 200, the work week is defined as 40 hours.

(b)

Work week. The work week shall consist of five consecutive eight-hour working days and shall begin on Monday. Any work performed in excess of 40 hours per week shall be subject to the current compensatory time and overtime policy.

(c)

Non-contractual employees. Non-contractual employees shall include all professional and administrative positions not covered under a collective bargaining agreement.

Canafax spoke to Huntington City Council members during good and welfare urging them to not support proposals that would be detrimental to firefighters.

A large contingent of firefighters stood in support of Canafax.

Mayor Williams is speaking in Washington, DC and not available for comment.

 

