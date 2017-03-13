Mayor Williams Taking Steps to Classify Firefighters as Non-Contractual Employees

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams has, according to Ray Canafax, president of Local 289 of the IAFF, taken steps to "apply" non-contractual (non-union) working conditions, rather, than extending the expired collective bargaining agreement."

Canafax clarified, "He has not invoked anything so far. Just informed us that he has directed his staff to "take steps to apply Article 200 of the City's Code of Ordinances to members of the Huntington Fire Department"

You can read Article 200 by clicking on this link: