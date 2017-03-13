Marshall selected to host 2017 GenCyber Summer Camp June 25-30

Marshall University has been selected by the National Security Agency and the National Science Foundation to host the first GenCyber Camp in the mid-Appalachian region for high school students interested in cybersecurity and careers in the cybersecurity workforce.

Joshua Brunty, assistant professor of digital forensics at Marshall, said the university is the first in West Virginia or Kentucky to receive funding for such a camp.

“This weeklong camp will be geared toward high school students in grades 9-12 and we hope to encourage our students in rural counties to apply and participate,” Brunty said. “We have been tasked with creating opportunities for our underserved populations in the state and this camp is a perfect example of how these opportunities can turn into real life success stories for our youth.”

Brunty, who will serve as program director for the camp, said the Marshall GenCyber Camp is free to all accepted students.

“All program costs, including all accommodations, meals, and activities, are covered through grants from the National Science Foundation and the National Security Agency. This weeklong residential program is limited to 24 students entering 9th through 12th grades [who] will be selected on a competitive basis.”

The camp will take place June 25-30 on the university’s Huntington campus. Students and their parents can apply for the camp by visiting https://www.marshall.edu/gencyber/.

Learn more about the national GenCyber Camp program online at https://www.gen-cyber.com.

For more information about the Digital Forensics and Information Assurance program at Marshall University, visit http://www.marshall.edu/forensicsciences/dfia/ online.