Huntington Resumes Walks with the Mayor
The schedule for March includes:
- Monday, March 20, West End. Walk will start at gazebo on 14th Street West.
- Tuesday, March 21, Fairfield West. Walk will start at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 828 15th St.
- Wednesday, March 29, Highlawn. Starting location to be determined.
At the March 13 Huntington City Council meeting, a third reading for a bond sale by the Huntington Sanitary/Stormwater/Water Quality Board was heard. No one in the public spoke in favor or against the issuance. The money will be used to fix slippages at Memorial Park Drive and Edgemont Drive, as well as a pump station near Harris River Front Park.
Council also approved acceptance of a grant for the Mayor's Office of Drug Control Policy which implements counseling and rehabilitation for misdemeanor incarcerated inmates.