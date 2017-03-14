Two heroin dealers plead guilty to federal drug crimes

Marbury admitted that on February 4, 2016, members of the DEA Task Force used a confidential informant to make a controlled acquisition of a free sample of approximately five grams of heroin at the Family Dollar on 5th Avenue in Huntington. Marbury additionally admitted that he provided the free sample of drugs to secure future sales. Marbury further admitted that he participated in additional sales of heroin to the confidential informant on February 24, March 3, and March 16, 2016, either by personally distributing the heroin or arranging for another individual to distribute the heroin. Marbury faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on June 19, 2017.

In a separate prosecution, Miller admitted that on September 15, 2015, she sold heroin to a confidential informant working with the Huntington FBI Drug Task Force. The drug deal took place at the corner of 9th Street West and Monroe Avenue in Huntington. Miller also admitted that she was involved in two additional sales of heroin to the same confidential informant on September 24 and October 21, 2015. On May 15, 2015, law enforcement conducted a search of Miller’s residence on 9th Avenue in Huntington and found approximately 83 grams of crack in the pocket of a coat in Miller’s bedroom. Law enforcement also discovered a loaded firearm in another bedroom of the home. Furthermore, Miller admitted that from October 3, 2015, to February 19, 2016, she leased a residence located at 1438 Lynn Street in Huntington in her name for another individual. Miller admitted that she did not live at that location and that the residence was unoccupied. Miller additionally admitted that the residence was used as a “stash house” to store drugs. In a search of that location on February 19, 2016, law enforcement seized 98 grams of crack and 11 grams of heroin. Miller faces up to 20 years in federal prison when she is sentenced on June 19, 2017.

The DEA Task Force conducted the investigation of Marbury. The investigation of Miller was conducted by the Huntington Police Department and the Huntington FBI Drug Task Force. Assistant United States Attorney R. Gregory McVey is responsible for these prosecutions. The plea hearings were held before Chief United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers.

These cases were brought as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down illegal pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District.