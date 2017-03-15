Huntington Mayor Tells MSNBC Viewers Addiction is Symptom for Disease of Hopelessness

Reacting to Kate Snow's question about the Cabell County suit against pharmaceutical distributors and their role in the pain pill supply chain, Williams explained that distributors, pharmacies and doctors often failed to "monitor, investigate, detect and report" to ensure "what is being delivered is what is needed."

Mayor Steve Williams and Jim Johnson, director of the Huntington Mayor's Office of Drug Control Policy, appeared on MSNBC discussing Huntington's response to the opioid epidemic.

Snow asked , "Do you think these companies sent all this medication knowing people were abusing it?"

Williams noted that he comes from an investment banker background that stresses what do the trends show. "96,000 people [in Cabell County] receive 40 million doses of an opiate" over a five year period. That equates to "over 415 doses per individual in our county... These businesses look at trend lines. You can't tell me they don't know where these things are going." (The US average is 82.5 doses)

He added, "We have people hopelessly addicted to the substances and hopelessly addicted to the money it is providing."

Referring to how overdoses have spread since 2004 from a minority neighborhood to the entire city, the Mayor observed, "the symptoms are addiction; the disease is hopelessness."

That comment reflects back to a Welch, WV town hall with Bernie Sanders in which a pregnant mother of two said many claim there's "nothing to do but get high."

Williams continued, "We have to give people something to live for, but we do not have enough treatment facilities." Instead of people waiting six weeks to six months to enter a treatment facilities, the Mayor said help should be available, for example, within six hours.

Johnson explained that two out of ten babies born at Cabell Huntington Hospital are born with addictions. As these babies grow, educators are finding significant behavioral issues when they are four or five years old.

You can watch the entire interview by clicking below:

http://www.msnbc.com/kate-snow/watch/opioid-addict-there-s-nothing-to-do...

Williams and Interim Fire Chief Jan Rader are at the National League of Cities' Congressional Conference this week in Washington, D.C., and are participating as panel members in discussions about the national epidemic.