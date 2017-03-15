Sen. Machin Visiting Huntington's Keith Albee

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin will participate in town hall meeting organized by constituents.

After an 11 a.m. Thursday, March 16 appearance at the Robert C. Byrd Health Sciences Center in Martinsburg, he visits South Charleston's LaBelle Theater at 6:30 p.m.

On Friday, March 17, he appears at a 2 p.m. gathering at Huntington's Keith Albee.