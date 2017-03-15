Huntington FOP Suit Alleges Health Care Changes Violate State Code

The complaint alleges that implementation of the health plan changes and staff reductions without FOP approval violated terms of the collective bargaining agreement with the city.

In addition, the petition asserts that the changes violate state code which states, in part:

"In the event that a municipality changes insurance carriers, as a condition precedent to any such change, the municipality shall assure that all retirees, their spouses and dependents, and the spouses and dependents of any deceased member are guaranteed acceptance, at the same cost for the same coverage as regular employees of similar age groupings, their spouses and dependents."

The Herald Dispatch obtained a statement from the administration which read , in part, that the petition, if successful, "would completely undermine the City's ability to afford any improvements in wages, benefits or other terms and conditions of employment."

Since the litigation seeks to block implementation of the April 1 health plan which , for some, raise deductables from $250 to $2,000, the city has placed negotiations "on hiatus" until there is a ruling.

A date for a hearing on relief to put the changes on hold has not been set. Judge Greg Howard has been assigned the case.

Back in 2008, the FOP and International Association of Firefighters Local 289 took then Mayor David Felinton to circuit court to block higher employee and retiree premiums. A judge ruled that the city could implement the plan immediately for current employees, but have to allow retirees another four months of benefits.

The has been operating under extensions of expired collective bargaining agreements during negotiations. Mayor Steve Williams has told fire department employees that he is preparing to declare them non-contract employees after they overwhelmingly rejected the city's offer.

The WV Supreme Court intervened in a Morgantown dispute in 2001. After their city council refused to negotiate in 1999 with police and fire employees, citizens acting as a legislative body had collected enough signatures to compel council to negotiate with the unions or place the matter on the ballot. After a circuit judge refused to put the matter on the ballot, subsequently, the WV Supreme Court instructed the lower court to issue a writ of mandamus ordering the City of Morgantown to submit the proposed ordinance to the voters. (Burnell, et. al. v. City of Morgantown, No. 28850, Sept. 18, 2001)