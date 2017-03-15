Most read
Guatemalan national sentenced for immigration crime
Wednesday, March 15, 2017 - 19:39 Updated 34 min ago From a Release by U.S. Attorney's Office for Southern District of WV
Zabaleta had previously been removed from the United States to his home country of Guatemala on July 24, 2014, and again on January 15, 2015. Zabaleta then illegally reentered the United States and was found in Charleston after a traffic stop by the West Virginia State Police on November 9, 2016, on I-79 near Exit 1. Zabaleta had not formally applied for permission to legally reenter the United States and was not otherwise in the United States legally.
The Department of Homeland Security conducted the investigation, with assistance from the West Virginia State Police. Assistant United States Attorney Erik S. Goes is in charge of the prosecution. United States District Judge Thomas E. Johnston imposed the sentence.