High-flying Hit Musical PIPPIN comes to Keith Albee Stage for the first time!

HUNTINGTON, WV – The award winning Broadway musical, PIPPIN, which has been exciting audiences for over 40 years takes its turn at thrilling the Huntington community Tuesday, April 4 at 7:30 PM at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center!

With its high-flying, death-defying stunts, PIPPIN is full of extraordinary acrobatics, wondrous magical feats and souring songs from the world renowned composer of Wicked, Stephen Schwartz! It tells the story of a young prince on a death-defying journey to find meaning in his existence. Will he choose a happy but simple life? Or will he risk everything for a singular flash of glory?

Being the most nominated Broadway show of 2013, PIPPIN won four 2013 Tony® Awards including Best Revival of a Musical and Best Direction of a Musical. The show has also won four Drama Desk Awards, seven Outer Critic Circle awards and a Drama League award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical!

The award winning revival, which was directed by Diane Paulus, will be recreated by her longtime associate, Mia Walker. Walker was the Assistant Director on the revival production, from its birth at the American Repertory Theater, to Broadway, to the first national tour.

PIPPIN features sizzling choreography by Tony Award nominee Chet Walker in the style of Bob Fosse and circus creation of breathtaking acrobatics by Gypsy Snider of the Montreal-based circus company Les 7 doigts de la main (also known as 7 Fingers), the creative force behind the nationwide sensation Traces.

With a book by Roger O. Hirson, PIPPIN features orchestrations by Tony Award-winner Larry Hochman, original costume design by Dominique Lemieux, scenic design coordinated by Evan Adamson, music direction by JP Myers, lighting design by Russell A. Thompson and sound design by David Temby.

This unforgettable new production is hailed as “an eye-popping, jaw-dropping extravaganza” (NY1), it’s unlike anything you have ever seen! PIPPIN is noted for many Broadway standards including “Corner of the Sky,” “Magic To Do,” “Glory,” “No Time at All,” “Morning Glow,” and “Love Song.”





This unique twist on this timeless show is an unforgettable night at the theater that will leave you wanting more! Join us for a magical, unforgettable new PIPPIN.





“ASTONISHING. A PIPPIN for the 21st century. DAZZLING & AWE-INSPIRING."

–Ben Brantley, The New York Times

“ANYONE WHO'S SEEN THIS PRODUCTION KNOWS HOW MAGICAL THE THEATER CAN BE. This production melds extraordinary circus acrobatics and magical illusions with "ordinary" virtues like accomplished acting, singing, and dancing."

- The Boston Globe

“BY FAR THE BEST SHOW IN TOWN! Race to the box office and buy tickets to this show! Your kids, grandkids and you big kids are going to love PIPPIN. THIS SHOW IS SOMETHING YOU WILL NEVER FORGET!”

–David Richardson, WOR Radio

Tickets for PIPPIN are $94.95/$78.90/$68.20/$61.78. To see this performance of PIPPIN at the Keith Albee contact the Marshall Artists Series Box Office at 304-696-6656. Or order tickets online at Ticketmaster.com. You may also visit our box office located in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse on the Marshall University campus. Box office hours are Monday through Friday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

PIPPIN is sponsored by First State Bank, WV Lottery, Chase Bank, KEE 100, WTCR, B97, The Herald Dispatch, WSAZ, Marshall University and the Marshall Artists Series.