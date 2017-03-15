Most read
Check Out Scenes from Disney's Live Action, "Beauty and the Beast" IMAGES
Wednesday, March 15, 2017 - 22:36 by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Marquee Pullman Square will host performers in costume from the HART outdoor musical "Beauty and the Beast," which will play in Ritter Park this summer. They will be in the cinema's foyer between 6:00-7:30 p.m. Sat. March 18. Don't miss the chance to get a sneak peak of select musical numbers from the upcoming summer production! .
Marquee's Galleria (Beckley) holds a premiere party Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in their lobby featuring characters from Beauty and the Beast which who will pose for photo ops. The Beckley Music and Drama Troupe will perform.